Roc Partners cash helps Kelly disc chain break new ground offshore

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Kelly Tillages Australian market liaison officer, Hayley Forbes, with product specialist, Cavin Osborn, and a nine metre Kelly Diamond Harrow on show at AgQuip field days in NSW.
The South Australian farm engineering firm which took the harrow chain concept to a new level for weed control and seedbed preparation is expanding its US footprint, building a $3 million assembly plant in Missouri.

