The country retreat once owned by Hollywood star Mel Gibson in Victoria's picturesque Kiewa Valley is back on the market.
Carinya Homestead sits on 21 hectares (52 acres) not far from Lake Hume and Wodonga.
The homestead is at Gundowring and was once part of the larger Beartooth holding owned by the Gibson family.
Mel Gibson extensively renovated the homestead during his ownership.
Current owners, Steven and Jenny Larkin, bought the Springbank (328ha) farm and homestead for around $5 million in 2016 and have further improved the property, agents from Corcoran Parker said.
"We can understand why the Gibsons chose this location to build this large family home," Mr Larkin said.
"I'm not a movie star, and they have their own reasons why they want to pick a site like this - but it's a very peaceful setting on a quiet country road."
Mel Gibson operated Springbank as an Angus cattle breeding operation after buying it in the late 1980's and sold up in 2004 for $1.825 million.
Annual average rainfall is about 1000mm.
The two-storey homestead and grounds is for sale by October 11.
The homestead is currently operated as B&B accommodation.
With more than 800 metres of frontage to the Kiewa River, the property offers stunning mountain views.
Gibson's original renovations boosted the homestead's appeal to include six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There is space for a 16-seat dining table in a large kitchen/meals area.
It is set among established lawn and garden areas with fruit orchard.
Farm improvements include machinery shed, hayshed, storage shed and steel cattle yards.
For more information contact John Honeychurch on 0419 790924, Mathew Jhonston on 0456 972784 or Mike Weller on 0410 663041.
