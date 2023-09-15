This winter in Australia was the warmest on record. The national mean temperature in Australia was 1.53 degrees C above the 1961-1990 average for winter, making it the warmest on record since national observations began in 1910, exceeding the previous record of 1.46 C above average set in 1996.
For Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania it was the warmest winter on record, and for Victoria and South Australia it was the second-warmest winter on record. Worldwide July 2023 was 0.24 C warmer than any other July on record and it was 1.18 C warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.
High sea surface temperatures contributed to July's record warmth with especially warm ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, evidence of the El Nino that began developing in May 2023. Phenomena such as El Nino or La Nina, which warm or cool the tropical Pacific Ocean, can contribute a small amount of year-to-year variability in global temperatures. However, these contributions are not typically felt when El Nino starts developing in the southern hemisphere winter so it is expected that the biggest impacts of El Nino will be in February, March, and April 2024.
July's global average atmospheric carbon dioxide was about 422 parts per million, an almost 52 per cent increase since 1750. This rise is mainly due to human activities such as burning fossil fuels. Since the onset of industrial times in the 18th century, human activities have raised atmospheric CO2 by 50pc - meaning the amount of CO2 is now 150pc of its value in 1750. This human-induced rise is greater than the natural increase observed at the end of the last ice age 20,000 years ago. This provides insights into the significant rise in atmospheric CO2 concentrations, highlighting the impact of human activities on Earth's climate.
Despite all this increase in CO2 over the decades, there has been little change in the past few weeks with long-term climate indicators as far as the Pacific or the Indian oceans are concerned. The drought year of 2019 was the last with both a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and an El Nino together, but the strength of the 2023 El Nino situation is likely to be weaker than in 2019 and current indications are that the IOD will only be just into the positive.
In addition, the 2023 event will be shorter than the 2019-20 event, so this year the patterns are favoured to be closer to those of 2000 and 2006 and not as severe as those of 2019. That said, there is still nothing around now to increase rainfall potential for the rest of the year so the current scenario of drier and warmer than normal weather in the coming months looks set to stay.
