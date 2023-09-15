Farm Online
Winter 2023 was Australia's warmest on record

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 15 2023 - 11:00am
Warmest winter on record
This winter in Australia was the warmest on record. The national mean temperature in Australia was 1.53 degrees C above the 1961-1990 average for winter, making it the warmest on record since national observations began in 1910, exceeding the previous record of 1.46 C above average set in 1996.

