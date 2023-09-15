Warmest winter on record

Despite all this increase in CO2 over the decades, there has been little change in the past few weeks with long-term climate indicators as far as the Pacific or the Indian oceans are concerned. The drought year of 2019 was the last with both a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and an El Nino together, but the strength of the 2023 El Nino situation is likely to be weaker than in 2019 and current indications are that the IOD will only be just into the positive.

