Holbrook property Wantagong expected to make in $40 million range

By Mark Phelps
September 11 2023 - 11:00am
Prominent rural property Wantagong has hit the market with price expectations in the $40 million range. Picture supplied
Notable 1643 hectare (4062 acre) southern Australian rural holding Wantagong has hit the market with a price expectation in the $40 million range.

