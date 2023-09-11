Notable 1643 hectare (4062 acre) southern Australian rural holding Wantagong has hit the market with a price expectation in the $40 million range.
Offered by the Shaw family through Elders, the historic property is located in the tightly held Wantagong Valley, 20km east of Holbrook.
The very well managed enterprise is well known for its quality cattle, wool, prime lamb and fodder.
"The Shaw family and their extended management team are to be commended for their meticulous presentation and ongoing investment."
Quality infrastructure including extensive machinery, workshop, hay and sundry shedding, grain storage, a four stand shearing shed, multiple sheep and cattle handling facilities, integrated solar systems and biodiversity initiatives.
The property also has a beautifully presented c.1951 homestead and extensive staff accommodation.
Elders State Real Estate manager Victoria/Riverina Nick Myer said there had been an ongoing investment over two generations into strategic infrastructure projects as well as pasture, soil and water programs.
"Wantagong is undoubtedly one of the finest holdings in the Wantagong Valley with an exceptional reputation for its operational versatility, productive capacity and ideal positioning to key markets," Mr Myer said.
Mr Myer said it was the first time the property had been offered to market for the first time in more than 50 years.
"We are anticipating a strong level of interest from a range of buyer profiles," Mr Myer said.
"It is incredibly rare to see an asset of this calibre, particularly in the Wantagong Valley, present to market."
The property is being offered on a bare or a walk in, walk out basis including livestock, plant and equipment, feed on hand and consumables.
Expressions of interest close with Elders on October 26.
Contact Nick Myer, 0427 610 278, Henry Mackinnon, 0408 408 299, or Angus Macleod, 0414 670 286, Elders Rural Services Australia.
