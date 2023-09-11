Farm Online
Home/Beef

Indonesia lifts LSD ban after Australia agrees to new conditions

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 11 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian live cattle will resume exporting to Indonesian feedlots. Picture by MLA.
Australian live cattle will resume exporting to Indonesian feedlots. Picture by MLA.

Indonesia has lifted its suspension of Australia live cattle exports after an Australian delegation eased its lumpy skin disease fears, but further conditions will be put in place to keep concerns at bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.