Indonesia lifts LSD ban after Australia agrees to new conditions

Indonesia has lifted its suspension of Australia live cattle exports after an Australian delegation eased its lumpy skin disease fears, but further conditions will be put in place to keep concerns at bay.
The outcome was the result of a two-day meeting between the nations' biosecurity officials in Indonesia.
Indonesia suspended exports from four facilities after Australian cattle tested positive to LSD. The disease is rife in Indonesia, where a new testing and quarantining regime has been introduced in an effort to curb the pandemic.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Australia agreed to regularly report the results of its LSD surveillance activities in northern Australia.
"We will also be welcoming a delegation of Indonesian quarantine officials to Northern Australia in a couple of weeks' time so that they can physically inspect the premises involved," Senator Watt said.
"We have agreed to a range of additional conditions that Indonesia requested, all of which we are confident that Australian producers and exporters can meet.
"The announcement is testament to our calm and considered approach in response to this issue."
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar thanked the officials, Senator Watt and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who mentioned the issue to Indonesia President Joko Widodo in a trip to the country last week.
"We appreciate this has been a challenging time for the Australian and Indonesian industries as these issues were worked through and we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Indonesia," Mr Mahar said.
The news follows a decision by Malaysia to also scrap its ban on all live cattle exports from Australia.
