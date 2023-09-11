Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Shoppers snap up beef and lamb as retail prices fall

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat & Livestock Australia said retail prices for red meat are going against the general supermarket inflation trend, driving shoppers to buy more beef and lamb. Photo- Victoria Nugent.
Meat & Livestock Australia said retail prices for red meat are going against the general supermarket inflation trend, driving shoppers to buy more beef and lamb. Photo- Victoria Nugent.

Shoppers are buying more red meat thanks as retail prices defy the general supermarket inflation trend, according to Meat & Livestock Australia analysis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.