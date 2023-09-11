The 1471 hectare (3635 acre) Northern Slopes cattle property Wongala has sold on an online auction for $8.9 million.
The sale price is equal to about $6050/ha ($2448/acre) with three of the six registered bidders active.
Offered by the Harris family after 40 years of ownership, the property has successfully run more than 500 cows for many years, putting the sale price in the $18,000/breeder area range.
Charlie Hart, Hart Rural Agencies, said about 150 people watched the auction on AuctionsPlus.
Wongala is located 47km west of Barraba and is well recognised as being first class grazing country backed by a 990mm (39 inch) rainfall.
The property is nestled in a unique volcanic valley on the eastern side of Mount Kaputar and has been home to an Angus/Wagyu-cross operation for the past 20 years.
Under the Harris's management the cows have been kept in very good order to produce calves in excess of 300kg at seven to eight months of age.
The property has been top-dressed with superphosphate in three out of the past six years. Production is set to be increased with a more regular applications of super and a seeding program.
The impressive five bedroom homestead has a magnificent sunroom perfect for taking in the spectacular views.
There is also a three bedroom, two bathroom manager's cottage and a two bedroom workers' cottage.
The very well fenced property has large sections of exclusion fencing along the boundary with the adjoining National Park.
A clearing sale is expected to be held in the near future.
Marketing was handled by Charlie Hart and Tessa Cameron, Hart Rural Agencies, Barraba.
