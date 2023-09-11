Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

SA plant protein project under threat as government pulls funding

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
September 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plant protein facility will be a major user of faba beans if it can get off the ground. Photo by Gregor Heard.
The plant protein facility will be a major user of faba beans if it can get off the ground. Photo by Gregor Heard.

Plans to develop a massive plant protein facility capable of producing 25,000 tonnes a year of high value plant protein extract in the Adelaide region are under threat due to the cancellation of federal government funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.