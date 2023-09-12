Owned by the well-known Selleck family for more than half a century, their Wasleys' farm block in the Lower North of South Australia is off to auction.
The Selleck's prized cropping country across 106 hectares (261 acres) is expected to command a lot of attention when it is offered for sale in the Freeling Recreation Centre on October 18 at 2pm.
"Opportunities to purchase land in this area are very few and far between," agents from Ray White Rural said.
The Harris Road property is 3km north of Wasleys and about an hour north of Adelaide on rich and fertile cropping soils of mainly red/brown loam soil types with sections of darker "chocolate" soil.
The district's average annual rainfall is 445mm.
The land is fully set up for cropping or hay-making in one big paddock allowing for long runs.
SA mains water is connected to the property
Agents say the land is reliable and flexible as well as being easily managed and efficient.
"Ideally suited to existing farming operations looking for expansion opportunities or the property may well appeal to astute investors looking for high quality, reliable farming land which is so well placed to markets and transport routes," they said.
Ray White's Geoff Schell said the Sellecks' block has a history of good management.
"It offers a rare opportunity to acquire productive farming land, well suited to diverse enterprise options in this reliable and highly regarded region of the lower north of South Australia".
Agents said the Wasleys district was well recognised for growing quality cereals, crops, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and running livestock enterprises particularly prime lamb production.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 and Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
