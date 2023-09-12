Farm Online
The Selleck's prized cropping country heading to Freeling SA auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Owned by the well-known Selleck family for more than half a century, their Wasleys' farm block in the Lower North of South Australia is off to auction.

