This cow is more than a pretty face: she's fun and she's educational.
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Eugowra, NSW, is one of seven schools taking part in Dairy Australia's Picasso Cows program.
The students are painting their very own life-sized fibreglass cow with the story of the Australian dairy industry.
In the classroom - across all year groups - the students are researching all the aspects of the dairy industry they're illustrating, Rosemary Townsend explained.
St Joseph's Picasso cow represents history, breeds, sustainability, technology, processing, milk and other products.
The students will be able to add QR codes to the artwork that will link to their research projects on each of those aspects.
The Picasso Cows program is an initiative by Dairy Australia to provide the next generation of curious minds with a creative way to learn about one of Australia's most important agricultural industries - all the way from how farmers raise calves, to crafting delicious products, delivering milk sustainability to Australians, and dairy's role in a healthy diet.
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School is one of seven chosen schools located in flood and storm affected local government areas in NSW that are taking part in the program.
It's one that's particularly close to home for Eugowra given the importance of the dairy to the community and local families.
Term 3, 2023 Picasso Cows in NSW is funded by the Australian and NSW government's Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program.
