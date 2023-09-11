Benetton CEO praises wool over fast fashion

The chief executive of global fashion brand Benetton Group has praised the sustainability credentials of Australian wool after visiting woolgrowing properties in southern NSW.
Benetton Group Chief Executive Massimo Renon visited Rugby Station, owned and operated by Belinda and Michael Kelly and their daughter Georgie, and Willawong Pastoral Company, owned and operated by Tony and Annabelle Wallace.
The farm visits were part of a wider business trip, which included meetings with Australia Wool Innovation.
Mr Renon said wool had a great story when it comes to sustainability and that was important to Benetton.
"Wool represents one of the hopes of this planet," he said.
"We strongly believe cooperation between companies like Benetton and farmers and all the new operators in this sector, it will be one of the keys for the future sustainability of our sector.
"Wool will be a key factor in our success.
"Not only for a company like Benetton, but because you can use wool for different purposes, different material for different use and different product categories."
Mr Renon said for Benetton, sustainability was not a marketing tool.
"It's not something used to sell more, it's part of our DNA from the very beginning of the company," he said.
"Sustainability has been one of the fundamental pillars of the company.
"We have been the pioneer of sustainability as a global company and we feel very proud of this, we know that we have to go to a further stage.
"So, we're not interested in fast fashion.
"We don't want to burn tonnes of clothes".
He said the move to more sustainable fashion will increase global demand for wool.
"It will mean more wool," he said.
"Not only because it's a part of our product strategy, not only because it's increasing the demand, but also because of the quality.
"And now consumers are appreciating this much more than in the past.
"Post COVID it made people discover what they wear.
"It's not solely something that is fashionable, but it's something that's to be coherent with their values.
"Young consumers now are getting into the store and looking at the label and see what material is made of".
Mr Renon said during his visit, he could see huge potential in the work of Australian woolgrowers.
"I told them you should be proud of what you're doing because you are putting this passion and this proudness into a product," he said.
AWI CEO John Roberts said AWI and the Woolmark Company were proud to partner with Benetton.
"Their commitment to wool is a shot in the arm for the industry," he said.
"It also reinforces our belief that the longterm future of wool is bright. Wool has so much to offer as a fibre. It is natural, sustainable, versatile, breathable and comfortable.
"The fact we produce the best wool in the world also helps".
