Benetton CEO praises wool over fast fashion

By Victoria Nugent
September 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Benetton Group CEO Massimo Renon visiting the shearing shed at NSW wool property Rugby Station.
The chief executive of global fashion brand Benetton Group has praised the sustainability credentials of Australian wool after visiting woolgrowing properties in southern NSW.

