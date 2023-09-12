Every year, hundreds of people nationally contract the potentially deadly Q fever, with South Australia making up a portion of those infected.
Caused by a type of bacterium called Coxiella burnetii, Q fever is related to direct or indirect contact with animals such as cattle, sheep or goats - although a wide range of animals may carry the infection.
According to South Australia Health, transmission to humans usually occurs by inhaling the bacteria in air carrying dust that is contaminated by the dried placental material, birth fluids, urine or faeces of infected herd animals.
Contaminated clothing, wool, hides or straw may also be a source of infection, with the onset of symptoms usually sudden and including fever, fatigue, nausea and headache.
The Q fever vaccine has been found to be 83-100 per cent effective in preventing the disease.
However, vaccinating those already exposed to Q fever can mean they experience severe reactions during vaccination, and the vaccine will not prevent the disease in someone who has already been infected.
Recently, Meat & Livestock Australia partnered with The University of Sydney to take a closer look at the bacteria Coxiellosis before it transmits to humans.
MLA animal wellbeing program manager Michael Laurence said the study is an examination of Q fever both from an animal welfare and economic perspective.
He said new research suggested the bacteria can impact herd reproductive capacity and milk production.
"MLA has partnered with The University of Sydney in a project that aims to characterise the pathogenesis and epidemiology of Coxiellosis in livestock; measure the production impact of the disease on reproductive performance in sheep and beef cattle; and model the cost of this and the cost of control and management of the disease to industry," Mr Laurence said.
"In livestock, Coxiellosis causes failure to thrive and impacts on flock and herd reproduction, but the extent of these impacts is unknown.
"This project will also examine these impacts."
Mr Laurence said a vaccine based on similar production principles to the one manufactured in Australia for humans, is produced and commercially available for use in animals in Europe.
"However, like the human vaccine, it can have adverse reactions, and government quarantine and biosecurity concerns have prevented its importation to Australia.
"This project will also determine whether pursuing the development of a livestock vaccine for use in Australia will yield value to producers."
For those working in the livestock industry who are considering the Q fever vaccine, SA Health recommends contacting your GP or an approved vaccination provider for more information.
