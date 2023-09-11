Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Rural Bank report: Grain drives record ag exports in top 12 markets

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The total value of Australian farm export sales almost hit $80b in 2022-23. File photo.
The total value of Australian farm export sales almost hit $80b in 2022-23. File photo.

Despite its fractious bans on Australian wine, barley, cotton, lobsters and some beef businesses, China spent 23 per cent more buying a record $16.6 billion in Aussie agricultural products during 2022-23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.