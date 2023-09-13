Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Study shows production benefits of high-quality oaten hay

September 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The research by PhD student Zelin Li, pictured, is being supervised and led by University of Melbourne livestock nutrition and grazing management senior lecturer Dr (Paul) Long Cheng. Picture supplied
The research by PhD student Zelin Li, pictured, is being supervised and led by University of Melbourne livestock nutrition and grazing management senior lecturer Dr (Paul) Long Cheng. Picture supplied

High quality oaten hay may support higher levels of animal production performance than other forages, a new study shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.