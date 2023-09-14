Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Poppy the cow joins Spring Hill Public School after 2023 Food to Plate award from Dairy Australia

William Davis
By William Davis
September 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dairy cow named Poppy is the newest enrolment at Spring Hill Public School, in central west NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.