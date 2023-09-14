A dairy cow named Poppy is the newest enrolment at Spring Hill Public School, in central west NSW.
The full-size fibreglass model was gifted to students, who ranked first in Australia for their impressive work on food production.
The students from the small rural government school beat dozens of high schools in the competition.
"It came as a huge surprise. It was really, really fantastic," the principal, Mrs Mac, told the Central Western Daily this month.
"I think all the kids enjoyed it.
"It was just a wonderful learning opportunity for everyone to be involved in."
The pink cow has been decorated by the school students with a 'steampunk' aesthetic that includes a mohawk and vintage goggles.
Photos of students working on the project adorn the body of the fibreglass cow.
The project was part of the Farm to Plate program coordinated by Dairy Australia.
Spring Hill students explored the food industry though art, science, robotics, coding, cooking, and a daytrip to a nearby dairy farm.
"I really liked doing the robotics most ... we created little milk machines with a conveyor belt to carry little milk bottles," student Alexa McKenzie said.
A permanent outdoor pen for Poppy is being built next to the school's vegetable garden, scarecrow, and butter churner.
"It's been a great activity for the whole school to be part of," Mrs Mac said.
"We were so fortunate to be able to go ... to the dairy of an ex-student and spend a couple of hours looking at the dairy cows, the machinery that's used, sustainability, and also for the kids to get up and close.
"I think we really loved learning all about cows and about how important it is that our farmers are doing such an amazing job."
