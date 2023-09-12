A former commercial piggery in central Victoria also offers a large-scale grazing opportunity for buyers.
Two properties taking in 454 hectares (1122 acres) near Bendigo are being offered for sale first as one farm or in two big lots.
The Bagshot North farm - 15 minutes from Huntly and 30 minutes from Bendigo - is to be auctioned at the Huntly Hall at 1pm on Friday, October 6.
The land offers buyers a unique mix of farming opportunities.
First there is the piggery which the potential buyer could re-stock and continue operating.
There are three sheds covering more than 11,700 square metres, with site office and amenity building.
Agents from Elders Real Estate Bendigo suggest the sheds could also be used for animal feed lotting, storage "and any other uses unique to your own endeavours".
Other improvements include a large machinery shed, hay shed, and other sundry shedding across five titles and several large catchment dams.
Outside the sheds, the farming land has a 30-year history of natural fertiliser application resulting in an abundance of highly improved pasture for grazing and fattening livestock, and hay production.
This is Lot One (361ha, 892 acres) which includes the sheds and also a three-bedroom bluestone homestead.
"Be surprised by the picturesque, gently undulating countryside, with scattered clumps of native trees strategically retained to emphasise the natural beauty of the landscape," agents say.
Lot Two (93ha, 231 acres) takes in the grazing country with dam, steel cattle yards with crush.
Currently sectioned into a single paddock, agents suggest it is a "blank canvas to establish your own farming enterprise which may include smaller paddocks, farm buildings and a homestead".
"The sale provides an exceptional opportunity for both intensive livestock production and fattening," agents say.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate Bendigo - Patrick Skahill on 0401 722581 and Martin Skahill on 0427 431744.
