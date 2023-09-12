Farm Online
Home/News

Central Victorian grazing farm off to auction with a large piggery in place

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This former commercial piggery near Bendigo offers a range of farm opportunities for the new owner. Pictures from Elders Real Estate Bendigo.
This former commercial piggery near Bendigo offers a range of farm opportunities for the new owner. Pictures from Elders Real Estate Bendigo.

A former commercial piggery in central Victoria also offers a large-scale grazing opportunity for buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.