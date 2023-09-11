Financial, emotional relief for varroa mite affected beekeepers

Commercial beekeepers affected by the continuing spread of the invasive varroa mite can access $1500 in financial assistance through bush charity Rural Aid.
The charity has already provided more than $500,000 to beekeepers since 2015 and is ready to again provide a 'hand up' to producers.
"Like everyone involved in agriculture, Rural Aid is enormously concerned for our beekeepers and our littlest livestock," chief executive officer John Warlters said.
"Rural Aid is supporting beekeepers with an offer of $1500 of financial assistance and rural counsellors on standby to provide emotional support."
More than 260 outbreaks of varroa mite have now been detected since June 2022, when the alarm was first raised at the Port of Newcastle.
However, it is the detection of varroa mite in hives in the Sunraysia region of southern NSW - one of the most heavily bee dependent regions for the pollination of crops - that has further heightened concerns for the industry.
According to the NSW DPI, that important agricultural region is currently hosting the largest concentration of managed European honeybee hives in Australia to provide pollination services for almond orchards.
"Rural Aid has experienced an increase in calls from distressed beekeepers who are understandably upset that their livelihoods and livestock are in jeopardy," Mr Warlters.
"It must be soul destroying to see precious hives euthanised on top of the significant financial impact.
"Our counselling team is specially trained to help primary producers navigate crisis.
"We are urging affected beekeepers to get in touch with Rural Aid at this distressing time."
Varroa-mite affected beekeepers can CLICK HERE to apply to Rural Aid for assistance.
