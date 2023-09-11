Farm Online
Financial, emotional relief for varroa mite affected beekeepers

Updated September 12 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
Rural Aid is offering both financial and emotional support for varroa-affected beekeepers. Picture supplied
Commercial beekeepers affected by the continuing spread of the invasive varroa mite can access $1500 in financial assistance through bush charity Rural Aid.

