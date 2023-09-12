Farm Online
Agtech startup MEQ teams up with Siemens

September 12 2023 - 1:00pm
MEQ CEO Remo Carbone. Photo supplied.
Australian agtech company MEQ will partner with global technology giant Siemens to drive operational and sustainability benefits across the red meat supply chain.

