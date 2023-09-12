Agtech startup MEQ teams up with Siemens

Australian agtech company MEQ will partner with global technology giant Siemens to drive operational and sustainability benefits across the red meat supply chain.
As part of the partnership, Siemens will incorporate MEQ's cutting-edge technologies into its automation and industrial computing platforms to optimise data while co-developing high- value meat quality applications that address the red meat industry's need for better transparency, productivity and waste reduction.
MEQ CEO Remo Carbone said introducing data at high-value points within the red meat supply chain would massively boost productivity and operational efficiency while maximising sustainability gains.
"It will also help overcome some historical issues that the animal protein industry has had with regard to transparency and traceability," he said.
"MEQ is excited and honoured to be working with Siemens, a titan of modern technology in agriculture and sales management, on a solution that will tackle these concerns.
"By working together we will help the meat industry achieve a level of food provenance and transparency that has never been seen before."
The initial stages of the partnership will focus on existing MEQ technology, including the MEQ Probe, MEQ LIVE and the MEQ Camera.
Meat quality data gathered from these products will then be incorporated into Siemens' Industrial Edge, Simatic Industrial Information Hub, Mendix and Mindsphere software, and integrated into producers' herd management software and meat packers' operations management software.
Recently released research by Meat & Livestock Australia found that 44 per cent of consumers were interested in learning more about red meat production.
The research also found freshness, taste and versatility were major drivers of purchasing decisions, with increasing numbers of consumers concerned with health aspects and nutrition.
Head of Food Beverage/CPG Vertical Markets at Siemens John Parrot said productivity and waste management have always been priorities for the red meat industry and while great strides have been made in both areas, powerful technology is needed to push things even further.
"Siemens believes that the integration of MEQ's technology with our platforms is the answer to this quandary," he said.
"A continuous feedback loop of eating quality that runs through the life of an animal is going to mean a vast reduction in resource consumption and a dramatic drop in waste and emissions.
"This is the solution that the global red meat industry needs right now."
