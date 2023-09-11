Farm Online
Silvan's new spray options hit the market

Updated September 12 2023 - 11:09am, first published 9:50am
Silvan has released two, 200-litre trailed sprayers, both with optional booms. Picture supplied
Silvan has released two, 200-litre trailed sprayers, both with optional booms. Picture supplied

Spraying specialist Silvan has unveiled two new 200-litre trailed sprayers for the Australian market.

