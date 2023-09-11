Spraying specialist Silvan has unveiled two new 200-litre trailed sprayers for the Australian market.
The LT20-S7C-3 includes a Lightfoot 200 litre tank, 30-metre-long reel and hose fitted to a Spotjet spray gun and stainless steel lance, new general purpose (GP) spray boom and electric 12 volt pump, all mounted on a robust trailer.
Designed for maximum efficiency and ease of use, the sprayer comes fully assembled and factory tested, ensuring hassle-free integration into existing farming applications.
Its design allows for immediate attachment to side by side vehicles, ATVs or utilities.
Features include a Smoothflo pump, capable of providing an open flow of seven litres a minute at a maximum pressure of 827kPa (120psi).
The other release - the LT20-S10R-4 - features a four-metre wide, cross fold boom.
The boom comes with a break-back device that safeguards it when encountering obstructions.
This sprayer comes fully assembled for immediate use.
A feature is the Varijet spray gun, which can transition from a focused stream to a diffuse conical mist through a simple barrel rotation.
The package includes a 30-metre long hose on an Eco reel, ensuring ample reach and easy handling.
The sprayer also boasts an adjustable pressure regulator and a glycerine-filled gauge, giving precise control over pressure and flow for both the spray gun and boom.
It is can be used from trailers, ATVs, utility vehicles or side-by-sides, covering distances of up to 10 metres.
