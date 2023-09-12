Farm Online
Home/News

Australian black spot audit one step closer

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
September 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal government is requesting tenders to conduct a nationwide audit of mobile coverage. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
The federal government is requesting tenders to conduct a nationwide audit of mobile coverage. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

The first audit of Australia's worst mobile coverage black spots could begin within months with the federal government opening tenders for the $20 million project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.