Monash University's apple harvesting robot has won a major award at the 2023 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards.
"The Engineers Australia Excellence Awards spotlight the best in engineering innovation and highlight how essential engineers are to our everyday lives," Engineers Australia general manager Victoria Alesha Printz said.
"It's our way of putting the best engineering work in the limelight, setting the bar high, and inspiring what's next for our profession."
The development of the robot was named the Victorian project of the year.
The judging comments say that engineers are problem solvers, and the Monash University team exemplifies this through their development of the Monash Apple Retrieving System (MARS) apple harvesting robot.
"MARS addresses the apple industry's challenges by offering a dependable solution that minimises manual labor dependency, countering labor shortages, and alleviating notable occupational health and safety concerns," the judging comments said.
