Monash University robotic innovation wins award

Updated September 12 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:09am
An apple harvesting robot has won a major award. Picture supplied
Monash University's apple harvesting robot has won a major award at the 2023 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards.

