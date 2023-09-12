The recent trend of declining tractor sales has continued in August with a significant 46 per cent drop compared to the same month last year, says Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover.
"In a month that saw only 900 tractors sold, the heady days of 2021 and 2022 are now well and truly over," he said. "This result puts the year-to-date figure down 22pc when compared with the same time last year, with falls being felt right across the nation and applying to all size categories."
Mr Northover said several factors were driving this correction, as the industry comes off what had been an unprecedented period of sales activity.
"Machinery prices are high and look to be remaining so, recent interest rate rises are impacting the cost of finance and the expectations of a drier summer have caused some farmers to reconsider their machinery purchases," he said.
"Despite this, we remain on track for a total year's sales volume of around 12,000-13,000 units, which by any measure is considered a strong year for the industry.
"On the supply side, we are still experiencing some logistical challenges, although these appear to be confined to RoRo (Roll on Roll off) product. Because of the ongoing delays in processing machines through quarantine inspections, availability of shipping space remains limited, thus putting continued pressure on delivery times. The situation does not appear likely to fix itself overnight and as such, all importers are having to make contingency plans to ensure stock arrives within reasonable lead times."
Looking at sales across the nation, Victoria was the worst performing state off 56pc on the same month last year to be 29pc behind year to date.
Queensland was down 43pc and is now 18pc behind year to date, while NSW was down 44pc, to be 22pc off YTD. Sales in Western Australia had a drop of 44pc and and remains 21pc behind last year. South Australia recorded a 46pc decline and is 13pc behind YTD, while Tasmania was off 16pc for the month, 24pc down YTD, and sales in the NT finished 53pc down and 16pc down YTD.
Falls were experienced in all machine categories, with the small under 40 horsepower (30 kilowatt) category down by 31pc for the month and 21pc behind YTD. The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was down 47pc and is 22pc behind YTP, the 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down by 58pc and remains 26pc behind YTD and the 200 hp (150kw)-plus range slipped, down 43pc, and 15pc behind last year.
About 400 combine harvesters have been delivered so far this year, 49pc up on the same time last year.
