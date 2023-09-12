Farm Online
Tractor and Machinery Association reports further falls in tractor sales

Updated September 12 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:38am
TMA executive director Gary Northover and the Kondinin Group's Ben White at the annual TMA conference. Picture Paula Thompson
TMA executive director Gary Northover and the Kondinin Group's Ben White at the annual TMA conference. Picture Paula Thompson

The recent trend of declining tractor sales has continued in August with a significant 46 per cent drop compared to the same month last year, says Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover.

