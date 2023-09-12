Farm Online
Northern feed grain users exploring all options to meet demand

Gregor Heard
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 2:00pm
Stefan Meyer, StoneX, believes grain production estimates across Australia are falling on the back of hot weather cutting yield potential. Photo courtesy StoneX.
DEMAND for grain from northern end users, particularly lotfeeders, will help create a floor in domestic grain markets over coming months as the dry conditions continue to bite in the intensive livestock sector's southern Queensland and northern NSW heartland.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

