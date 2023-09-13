Southern Riverina property Werai Station is a 7493 hectare (18,516 acre) cropping and grazing powerhouse.
Offered by the Bishop family after 30 years of ownership, the Deniliquin property features water from three bores, Murray Irrigation Limited's northern branch canal, and Colligen Creek.
The cropping operation is underpinned by two T&L lateral irrigators, which cover about 680ha (1680 acres).
The property is suitable for both winter and summer cropping programs and there is the development potential for rice and other row crops.
The balance of the country is suited to dryland cropping and grazing.
More than 2000ha (5000 acres) of Werai is certified organic. The balance of the country has been largely run under a conventional management regime with the potential for cotton.
The property's water security is described as adding to the potential for a carbon project.
The property has previously run as many as 800 Te Mania breeders plus followers and taken on agistment cattle in stronger seasons.
The property features frontages to Colligen Creek, Niemur River, dual frontage to Gwynnes, Cooyeo and Kangaroo creeks and has a vast array of biodiversity.
Structural improvements include a near new hay shed, 2040 tonnes of silo grain storage, grain storage shed, machinery shed and workshop with yards and a feed yard.
The historic, three bedroom Werai homestead has a north facing courtyard, office and two formal living areas.
Marketing agent David Leeds said Werai offered scale, flexibility and diversity like few other southern Riverina properties that have been offered to market in recent times.
Expressions of interest close with Border Real Estate on October 31.
Contact David Leeds, 0418 594 416, Border Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.