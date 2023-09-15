The Royal Adelaide Show welcomed an increase in dairy cattle entries within the Illawarra class competition from 94 last year to 116 this year.
Murray Bridge stud, Glenbrook, took all but two of the major accolades on offer, including the most successful Illawarra exhibitor.
Glenbrook Dainty 14, Glenbrook, Murray Bridge won the first place in five-year-old in-milk class before taking out the senior champion exhibit and then the supreme.
The champion cow was an October-2019 drop, sired by Llandovery W.B.S Quincy with Glenbrook Dainty 10 as the dam.
Judge Paul Harrison, Northumberland, United Kingdom, said the cow was awesome and beautifully balanced.
"The cow had a huge amount of dairying character," he said.
"It was a tremendous cow which has beautiful venation right throughout the udder and it was a cow that tracked really well."
Glenbrook's Ian Mueller, Murray Bridge, said apart from the Gold Rush years, World War Two and the two COVID years, his family has been represented at Adelaide showing Illawarras.
"It's basically in my blood," Mr Mueller said.
"This particular cow, I've had earmarked out for a few years to get her in the right form to bring her out.
"And I wanted to have a mother here this year but from calving, she just hasn't got herself up and going and couldn't come.
"But to me this cow has got the framework that I really admire and a beautiful udder."
The intermediate champion came from the cow 2.5-year-old in-milk class where Glenbrook Nancy 63, bred by Glenbrook, owned by Emily Mueller, Murray Bridge, won first place.
Mr Harrison said the cow was a "real modern day cow" that they like in the UK.
"She tracked really well on those legs and has a fantastic mammary system," he said.
The reserve intermediate champion was Glenbrook Carnation, which stood second in the same class as the champion.
The juvenile champion was the first place exhibit from the heifer class with Glenbrook Harmony 28 taking out first place, while Glenbrook Thorn 50 from the 18-months old class won reserve juvenile.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.