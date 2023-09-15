Farm Online
Royal Adelaide Show hosts Ayrshires for feature breed and the cows turned up in big numbers

By Kiara Stacey
September 15 2023 - 6:00pm
The dairy feature breed at the Royal Adelaide Show this year was the Ayrshires with entry numbers jumping from 120 last year to 196 in this years competition.

