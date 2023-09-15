The dairy feature breed at the Royal Adelaide Show this year was the Ayrshires with entry numbers jumping from 120 last year to 196 in this years competition.
The senior champion was from the five-year-old in-milk class, Revolution Farms Burdette Saffron, Boldview Farms, Kalangadoo, which also won best udder and grand champion.
Judge Stuart Williams, Willhome Ayrshires, Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom, said the senior Ayrshire cow was the most balanced and most correct.
"It was the most true-to-type Ayrshire that was on display here today," he said.
"It had so much width and dairyness right the way through and then you look at her mammary system and it was just excelling the rest of the breed.
"It was a true example of what an Ayrshire should look like."
Boldview Farms' Cheryl Liebich said they entered the cow because it was calving right.
"We thought she would do OK and we didn't have another one in that class," she said.
"So we just thought we'd take a punt and hadn't really thought too much about her until we clipped her.
"We looked at her this morning when she filled up and went, 'oh, wow' she's actually surprised us because she's the cow we bought as a calf off a friend who has cows on our place.
"So I'm thinking he might regret selling it."
She said the cow would be monitored to see how it goes with milking and whether it would make it to International Dairy Week in January.
"She's got a promising young heifer calf out of her home," she said.
"We are looking forward to see what happens.
"Being a five-year-old, she's got a couple more years left of showing in her.
"Being the feature breed, normally we have a bit more competition and to win a feature breeds pretty special."
The intermediate champion was the three-year-old in-milk class winner Balwonnah Burdette Syndy, shown by Sam Hentschke, Mount Gambier, while the reserve was Blue Ridge Laines Oblivious, from D Wallis & B Liebich, Kalangadoo.
Mr Williams said the intermediate cow was admired for its overall balance.
"For me, I've always gone for a balanced cow, not too extreme, just something that is functional that you can work with and for my intermediate and grand champion, I believe I've chose that," he said.
Mr Hentschke said the cow had been shown as a heifer many times.
"We could not do this without Boldview," he said.
"We put in loads of effort."
The juvenile champion was Cher-Bar Pardy Champion, Boldview Farms, which came first place in the yearling class.
Ms Liebich said they had two yearlings at home which were the same age and had always favoured the other one.
She said it wasn't until three days before the show when she was surprised with the heifer and chose to enter it.
"We have had two big surprises at this show," she said.
"It just comes from a little ordinary cow on the farm that's not a show cow.
"I just want to thank the family for getting them up, the kids that we had here that are in the family because they do all the work."
The reserve juvenile champion was Blue Ridge Free-Beer Lexie, D Wallis & B Liebich.
Boldview Farms was also crowned the most successful exhibitor.
