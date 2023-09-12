Farm Online
Australian grain prices remain buoyant in spite of drop in world values

By Gregor Heard
September 13 2023 - 6:30am
Dennis Voznesenski, Rabobank senior grains and oilseed analyst, says world grain prices have fallen month on month but Australian prices have lifted. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Dennis Voznesenski, Rabobank senior grains and oilseed analyst, says world grain prices have fallen month on month but Australian prices have lifted. Photo by Gregor Heard.

Concerns over local supply in the wake of a poor season in the northern cropping belt and heat damage in Western Australia over the past fortnight is keeping Australian grain prices at higher levels than elsewhere globally.

