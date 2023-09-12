2023 Rural Woman of the Year announced

The 2023 Rural Woman of the Year has been revealed at a gala event in Canberra tonight.
Co-founder of Grown Not Flown, Nikki Davey, Glenmore, Victoria was announced as the winner.
Ms Davey had a vision to see the local cut flower industry bloom, using her skills in business and digital product development to support small-scale growers.
Since taking on the family farm at Glenmore, in central Victoria in 2019, Nikki has embraced regenerative agriculture, planting truffles and perennial wildflowers.
As a budding flower farmer Ms Davey saw a need for technologies dedicated to small-scale growers.
"As a self-funded startup, often progress can be very slow and so this Westpac grant will be an absolute game changer for us and what we can achieve in the next 12 months," she said.
Along with her cousin, she developed a free digital platform and app to connect consumers with local sustainable flower farmers, reducing 'flower miles' and supporting micro economies.
It's the first platform of its kind in Australia but has global capabilities and has struck a chord with users overseas.
In an emotional address after accepting the award Ms Davey said she was "not a natural born farmer".
"I don't like going outside when it's windy," she laughed.
"I'm not the first person my family come to on the farm."
Announced as the runner-up was Michelle Leonard from Coonamble in New South Wales.
Ms Leonard, Founder, Artistic Director and Conductor of Moorambilla Voices, is the artistic visionary with a strong motivation to amplify creative opportunities for regional children and young adults.
Moorambilla Voices is more than just a choir - it's a life-changing educational program that ignites passion and potential in regional and remote children and youth.
Through Moorambilla Voices, Ms Leonard has spent 18 years working with the communities of regional and remote NSW, empowering regional children and youth to dream big and pursue excellence in their own lives.
"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities this award provides to further amplify the positive impact of Moorambilla Voices which has, and always will be, built on the pillars of access, equity, excellence, inclusion and respect. We all lift on a rising tide," she said.
Running for more than two decades, the award, which is proudly supported by ACM Agri, has boosted the exposure of more than 300 like-minded women vying to instill change in their communities.
Alongside a $15,000 Westpac grant, each annual state winner is offered mentoring, resources and support via its nation-wide network of business and community leaders.
The runner up will receive an additional $15,000, and the national winner will receive an additional $20,000.
