Rural Woman of the Year 2024 | Photos

The annual Rural Woman of the Year awards gala evening was held in Canberra this week, with attendees travelling from all over Australia to celebrate women blazing a trail in communities across Australia.
Nikki Davey, Glenmore, Victoria, the co-founder of Grown Not Flown, was announced as the 2023 Rural Woman of the Year while Michelle Leonard from Coonamble in New South Wales was named the runner-up for 2023.
Ms Davey said she's "not a natural born farmer", despite now being entrenched in the industry.
ACM Agri is a proud and long time supporter of the Westpac Rural Woman of the Year Awards.
Nominations are now open for the 2024 Rural Woman of the Year award.
For more information about the process, eligibility and requirements, click here.
