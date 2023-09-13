Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Iris & Wool picked up by retail giant David Jones

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 13 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garments from Iris & Wool are now available through David Jones.
Garments from Iris & Wool are now available through David Jones.

South Australian designer and wool producer Emily Riggs has achieved another milestone in her flourishing fashion career, with her label Iris & Wool picked up by iconic department store David Jones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.