Iris & Wool picked up by retail giant David Jones

South Australian designer and wool producer Emily Riggs has achieved another milestone in her flourishing fashion career, with her label Iris & Wool picked up by iconic department store David Jones.
The Iris and Wool brand is now stocked in David Jones stores in three states and can also be ordered via the iconic department store's website.
The garments will be available in David Jones in Adelaide Central Plaza, Elizabeth Street in Sydney and Malvern Central in Melbourne.
The brand grew from Ms Riggs' joint love of fashion and Merino wool and has amassed a loyal customer following since its 2019 launch.
It was founded in remembrance of her mother Jane, who lost her battle with breast cancer while Ms Riggs was only 10 and battling Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma herself.
"Iris & Wool is so much more to me than a fashion brand; it's a way to celebrate the beautiful fibre we grow right here on our property; a way to drive change within the fashion industry as we move toward greater sustainability; and a way to celebrate the life of my beautiful mum, whose favourite flowers were irises, the namesake of the label," Ms Riggs said.
David Jones buyer Rachel White said she was pleased to bring Iris & Wool into the fold.
"For 185 years, David Jones has been the home of Australian fashion," she said
"We're proud to showcase the extraordinary work of homegrown designers, with Iris & Wool, the latest and exciting addition to our stable," Rachel said.
Ms Riggs said the partnership was a dream come true.
"I remember going to David Jones as a little girl with mum, especially at Christmas time," she said.
"It was such a thrill for this little country kid to see those beautifully styled windows and the gorgeous fashion.
"To think that Iris & Wool, my own brand, will be right there in the women's wear department is something very special.
"Seeing Iris & Wool alongside iconic Australian brands like Camilla and Marc, Zimmermann and Bec + Bridge is truly thrilling and speaks to the future of Merino wool in the sustainability of the fashion industry.
"I'm proud that a purely Woolmark-certified Australian Merino wool brand, born on the farm, has been picked up by David Jones and it's a real nod to the fabulous properties of Aussie wool."
The Woolmark Company managing director John Roberts said the company was delighted to support Iris & Wool as a homegrown label celebrating Merino wool.
"David Jones has long been a supporter of Australia's best fashion export - Australian Merino wool - as well as local labels," he said.
"We're thrilled to see the continuation of this commitment and for the iconic Woolmark label to have such prominence."
In addition to David Jones stores, Iris & Wool is also available in the label's flagship store in Burra and online.
