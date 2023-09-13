Farm Online
Home/News

Negotiations continue on 20,000 acre Central West NSW property

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 13 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the quality 8419 hectare organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise Wirchilleba. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the quality 8419 hectare organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise Wirchilleba. Picture supplied

Negotiations are continuing on the quality 8419 hectare (20,846 acre) organic dryland farming and grazing enterprise Wirchilleba after the property was passed in at auction for $4.85 million on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.