Picturesque Northern Rivers property Taylors Run combines an excellent lifestyle location and production with quality improvements.
Featuring fertile, rejuvenated soils and quality pastures, the 462 hectare (1141 acre) located on Peacock Creek just south west of Bonalbo is currently running 220 Angus breeders and 60 backgrounder steers.
Existing structural improvements include a five bay steel shed with two secure sections, a solar system and backup generator.
There is also a very well designed set of cattle yards with an undercover crush, circular race and a loading ramp.
There is also a security camera system to help monitor the property.
Significant work has been carried on the property including a complete new boundary fence, fertiliser and soil conditioners, and the establishment of high-performance pastures.
Water is supplied from a number of large stock dams and the creek which runs along the eastern boundary.
The rural property also offers a number of lifestyle advantages.
There are a number of potential building sites on the property that capitalise on the expansive views of the ranges and valleys.
Adding to the appeal of the property as an investment is a development approval is in place for a three lot subdivision.
There is also a 10 year private native forestry plan in place, which would potentially enable an income stream from timber harvesting.
Taylors Run will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Casino on October 20.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.
