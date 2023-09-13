Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

2023 Rural Woman of the Year won by Nikki Davey

Updated September 13 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Rural Woman of the Year Nikki Davey at the awards gala. Photos by Kelly Butterworth.
The 2023 Rural Woman of the Year Nikki Davey at the awards gala. Photos by Kelly Butterworth.

Nikki Davey, Glenmore, Victoria, never expected that she would live and work on the family property she grew up on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.