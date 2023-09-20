Innovative agtech company Land Watch has partnered up to help producers in the fight against bushfire.
The Sunshine Coast-based company already provides monitoring solutions to some the country's most rural and remote farming enterprises, allowing farmers to keep a constant watch on their property, assets and stock.
"Fire management is a new thing for us," co-founder John Hill said.
"We have partnered with AI company Exci, who are able to use our cameras to detect where a fire is, allowing a really fast response, whether it's a bush fire, grass fire or crop fire."
By placing a Land Watch camera on a high point, such as the top of a silo, and having it turn constantly all day, AI analysis can then be used to detect smoke. Even small fires can be detected within minutes, with a near-zero rate of false positives.
"This can really reduce the turn around time to get out there (and fight the fire)," Mr Hill said.
Systems have been set up across Queensland and New South Wales with the Exci program and a Land Watch camera, providing an autonomous fire detection system.
"The cameras can still be used for farm management but also for quickly catching fires," Mr Hill said.
Land Watch was established in 2015 and operates across Australia. The company developed a wireless technology solution, giving the largest and most remote properties in Australia a security and monitoring solution built specifically for challenging rural conditions.
Land Watch's unique wireless link scan extends coverage up to 30 kilometres with video cameras powered by solar panels connected to an app that controls and records live 360 degree footage. Repeater stations are used to continue the links between key points.
Mr Hill said the company's focus was on providing the "right camera for the right job". Examples of this include a NSW client who runs cattle but lives in town, and keeps an eye on them remotely; another is a feedlot north of Rockhampton who uses it to monitor trucking movements out of the property.
