Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Bad luck plagues Incitec Pivot amid fertiliser sell-off talks

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incitec Pivot says fertiliser demand has improved but tight margins and costs are hurting. File photo.
Incitec Pivot says fertiliser demand has improved but tight margins and costs are hurting. File photo.

Production troubles continue to undermine Incitec Pivot's ambitions for its historic fertiliser division which it says may still be sold off, but there is no certainty a deal will be reached.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.