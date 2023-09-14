An Australian National University scientist has warned Australians could experience more protracted periods of flood or drought due to climate change-induced changes to critical Pacific Ocean atmospheric conditions.
Georgy Falster, who was part of an international project researching climate change's impact in the Pacific, said changes to the Pacific Walker Circulation (PWC) - which measures shifts in atmospheric patterns above the Pacific Ocean - have implications for the El Nino and La Nina climate events that play such a key role in Australian weather.
She said changes to the PWC could mean slower transitions between El Nino and La Nina phases of the Pacific Ocean.
This in turn could mean more El Nino or La Nina events that last for two or even three years.
"After Australia saw severe flooding and rainfall from a rare three-year La Nina event, our research has found that one of the key drivers of these events is changing, with slightly slower transitions between La Nina and El Nino events," Dr Falster, who started this research as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Washington University in St. Louis in the US said.
"The circulation of the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean has changed," she said.
"This means in the future we could see longer La Nina or El Nino events as the atmospheric flow above the Pacific Ocean switches more slowly between La Nina and El Nino phases, exacerbating the associated risks of drought, fire, rains and floods."
If it continues the slower PWC will also mean the natural restoration to more normal conditions will not occur.
"It's also more likely we'll see a longer gap separating El Nino and La Nina, meaning dry El Nino years are less likely to be followed straight away by wet La Nina years."
Dr Falster said the tropical Pacific had a disproportionate influence on climate globally.
In Australia she said the PWC could have an influence on the country's other major climate driver - the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).
"There could be a link where positive IOD events are associated with El Nino, and negative IOD events with La Nina."
"The strength of the Walker circulation links the two, weaker during El Nino and positive IOD; stronger during La Nino and negative IOD, as well as the flow of water from the Pacific to the Indian ocean."
Dr Falster said the changes were caused by greenhouse gase emissions.
"In the case of our research, we found that since humans started putting more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, there has been a slight change in the length of time it takes the atmospheric component of ENSO to switch from one state to another."
She said so far competing factors had cancelled each other out to an extent.
"Greenhouses gases also cause the Walker Circulation to get a bit weaker but human generated aerosol emissions concentrated in the Northern Hemisphere may cause the Walker Circulation to temporarily strengthen."
She said for greenhouse gases it was the overall build-up that was important, but for aerosols, the location was important.
"When aerosols are concentrated in the Northern Hemisphere, this seems to push the Walker Circulation to a slightly more La Nina-like state."
Dr Falster said triple La Ninas had been recorded previously, although there have been no triple El Ninos.
"Triple La Ninas are rare but not unheard of - they also occurred in 1973-1976 and 1998-2001 (prior to the 2020-22 event)."
"There have not been three consecutive El Nino events since historic records began in 1900.".
