Steer price unlikely to bounce any time soon, as dry times loom

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 17 2023 - 10:00am
Iona McJames, Pound Creek, sold 12 Angus steers, 292kg, or $980 or 335c/kg at Leongatha last week. Picture by Andrew Miller
Talk of drier conditions, coupled with full feedlots and meatworks are continuing to hit store cattle prices, with steers selling for half what they were making 12 months ago.

