Garvoc's Swansons Lane Wind Farm raises worries about coexistence with intensive agriculture and farm growth

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
September 16 2023 - 11:00am
Dairy farmers in Garvoc are worried a proposed wind farm will limit their ability to increase the productivity of their dairy farms.
A proposed wind farm at Garvoc has triggered a passionate debate about whether wind energy and intensive agriculture can coexist in the same area.

