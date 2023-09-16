All awards in the Guernsey section of the dairy judging at this year's Royal Adelaide Show went to breeders in the southeast of South Australia.
Brookleigh ML Banoffee, owned by LF&JM Cleggett, Glencoe, took out first place in the six and seven-year-old in-milk class, before taking out the senior champion accolade.
Judge Julie Moore, Dorrigo, NSW, said the senior champion was put together really well.
"She is open throughout, she's got dairyness, she's got angle of rib and the udder is really snug," she said.
"The udder is well connected on the fore udder."
Amy Cleggett, Glencoe, said it was the senior champion's first show due to the COVID show cancellation.
"She is on her fourth lactation and won the type and production award as well," Ms Cleggett said.
"She is a cow we probably don't notice a lot of at home, she just rolls in, does her job and rolls out.
"She is a really nice cow from one of our good show families."
The senior reserve champion, Brookleigh Domesticate, from the five-year-old in-milk class, was also in the show ring for the first time this year.
"She is on her second lactation," Ms Cleggett said.
"We have a new show team.
"I have always admired her, I thought we would definitely show her in the future."
The intermediate champion cow was the 2.5-year-old in-milk Brookleigh DC Present.
Ms Moore said this cow had more openness throughout and a nice udder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.