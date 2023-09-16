Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

A new Guernsey show team picks up champion accolades at Royal Adelaide Show

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
September 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All awards in the Guernsey section of the dairy judging at this year's Royal Adelaide Show went to breeders in the southeast of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.