A "complete package" cow has claimed the senior champion win in the Jersey judging.
Four-year-old in-milk winner Ashtaney Topsy Belle, shown by Andrew and Angela Koch, Moculta, took the win.
Mr Koch said the cow had always been the complete package.
"She's always had that tremendous strength with refinement, tremendous capacity and an udder that just blows you away," he said.
"She has tremendous venation and texture on her udder and she's just a standout in the herd."
Judge Zoe Hayes, Girgarre, Vic, said the champion cow had dairying quality "all the way through".
"She's just such a beautiful dairy cow and the epitome of a milk machine," she said.
"She has that beautiful wedginess to her frame and it carries on to the udder."
The reserve senior cow was Ashtaney Topsy Mistymia, also exhibited by Andrew and Angela Koch.
Ms Hayes said the intermediate champion, three-year-old Lightning Ridge MB Casino Fernleaf 1 ET, from Robsvue Holsteins and Jerseys, Myponga, was well balanced.
"She has the capacity right throughout in width and the mammary system follows that width and capacity," she said.
The intermediate reserve champion was Ashtaney Megapower Marmie, from the Ashtaney Jerseys stud.
The juvenile champion was Zenith Park Jet Goldmine exhibited by Niki Davies, Murray Bridge and came from the heifer yearling class.
Reserve juvenile champion went to Blue Ridge Choc Watsonia, from D Wallis and B Liebich, Kalangadoo.
The most successful exhibitor was Ashtaney Jerseys.
