Artificial intelligence has been the driving force behind MEQ's technology that is helping improve productivity and yield in the meat industry.
MEQ chief technical officer Jordan Yeomans said comprehensive data capture was the key to unlocking the most out of AI technology.
"AI is not magic, it can't predict a roulette spin at a casino because it's genuinely random," Mr Yeomans said.
"The key is to capture really good informative data, that can be really complex, and then you need a lot of it."
AI played a major role in the development of MEQ's camera, which was built to grade carcases in the chiller and provide an objective and consistent grade for livestock across Australia.
Mr Yeomans said the camera used video rather than a specific image.
"It's really hard to take good photos in a chiller, because of issues such as glare and blur," he said.
"By using video, we're able to capture a really rich information source."
That information captured on the video is then inter-processed with multiple layers of AI.
The MEQ camera is predominantly used by processors at the moment, but there are farmers using it to capture data about their animals and inform breeding decisions and feeding regimes.
A 3D depth camera has also been integrated to provide a 3D model of the animal. The camera is fully accredited with AUS-MEAT.
Mr Yeomans said more than 12 independent machine learning AI models were used in the camera, all working in harmony with each other to report on a range of measures including rib eye area and marbling. The data the camera provides works hand-in-hand with the MEQ Live system.
The company is harnessing AI and machine learning to unlock the power of ultrasound with MEQ Live.
MEQ Live captures real-time marbling and yield data in animals to accurately report on their value.
"There's challenges in interpreting ultrasound," Mr Yeomans said.
"It hasn't been until AI and machine learning has come out that you can really extract from the raw ulstrasound data and capture enough information to accurately predict marbling and yield.
"We've built our own bespoke piece of hardware that incorporates the ultrasound transducer, which is used to capture the ultrasound image, along with other technology."
The systems are being used across Australia, as well as New Zealand and the United States.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.