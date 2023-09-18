Kanoona is an extremely versatile 533 hectare (1318 acre) NSW South West Slopes property that is equally suited to both cropping and livestock.
Offered by the Gebhardt family, the well improved, 80 per cent arable property is currently run as a mixed farming operation with an emphasis on zero till cropping system based on a canola/wheat/legume rotation.
Located 3km south of Harden in the Hill Tops region, Kanoona was previously run as a prime lamb and wool enterprise.
The liberal use of lime and gypsum has resulted in soils that are as good as any in the district.
All of the very well managed cropping paddocks have been mapped for soil type and cation exchange capacity.
The property features significant 'value adding' grain and livestock infrastructure.
There are 13, 60 tonne Normoyle silos, three 80t Richard & Stevens silos, a 400t bulk shed, a 500t bulk shed, two 100t silos, and an 80t silo, machinery sheds and a 290 square metre hay shed.
Sheep infrastructure includes a raised board shearing shed with an adjoining set of 1500 head capacity steel sheep yards.
There is also a set of 400 head capacity sheep yards in the middle of the farm and six, shaded 200 head capacity sheep feed pens.
The well watered property has an extremely reliable solar powered bore, dams and a semi-permanent creek.
Kanoona also has a weir that was built early last century to hold water for steam trains.
The four bedroom 250sq m homestead (circa 1918) is constructed from a combination of rendered brick, mud brick and pise.
The homestead also has a 60sq m verandah area.
There is also a garage with a well designed office.
Kanoona is largely self-sufficient with electricity with a 10kW solar system and 20kW Alphass battery.
Kanoona is being sold through a two-stage expression of interest process with the first stage closing on October 19.
Contact Bruce Holden, 0428 278 546, Glen Simmons, 0478 093 271, or Angus McLaren, 0428 496 289, Miller & James Real Estate.
