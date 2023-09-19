Agribusiness GrainCorp is working on a project to cut waste from its bulk handling division by recycling the hundreds of tonnes of waste created by bunker tarps.
The east coast bulk handling giant, which stores hundreds of thousands of tonnes of grain in bunkers topped by plastic tarps, is teaming up with Victorian plastics recycler Sustainable Plastic Solutions (SPS) to eliminate grain tarpaulins from landfill by 2027.
GrainCorp has already recycled more than a staggering 100 tonnes, or 107,679 kilograms of tarps, which cover and protect bunkers of grain against weather and damage across its network in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria over the last year.
And the company hopes this is just the beginning in what it wants to expand to a whole of life cycle solution for the waste created by the tarps.
GrainCorp head of sustainability Mick Anderson said the companies are now also investigating how to take the next step and restore the recycled tarp material into new tarps in a circular economy set-up.
He said the partnership will help to build a more sustainable tarp management process for the grains industry.
"Tarps are a critical part of our storage network, each one covers and protects up to 3,000 tonnes of grain or oilseed in GrainCorp's bunkers," he said.
"We treat them carefully to keep them in operation for as long as possible, but they're exposed to the elements and eventually wear out, which can put anywhere from 250 - 600kg of material out of action each time."
GrainCorp's partner in the project is a start-up established in Hamilton in Victoria's Western District last year to offer solutions for plastics in the agriculture sector.
SPS chief executive Matt Nettleton said once the tarps reach SPS there is an extensive process involved in recycling them to be fit for other purposes.
"The tarps are washed, shredded, melted and pelletised before being sent off to our industry partners to become anything from industrial walkways or floor grids for shearing sheds, to seats for our sport stadiums," he said.
"We've received tarps from as far north as Emerald in Queensland, right down to the sites here in the Western District."
"The scale of production is enormous and the opportunity to make a sustainable difference to the grains industry is very exciting."
The initiative is just one part of GrainCorp's overall commitment of seeing zero tarp waste in landfill by 2027.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.