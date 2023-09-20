Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Falling sheep prices cause sheep market report shakeup

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
September 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A continued downward trend in sheep and lamb prices has prompted a change to the parameters of the National Livestock Reporting Service. Photo: Darren Howe.
A continued downward trend in sheep and lamb prices has prompted a change to the parameters of the National Livestock Reporting Service. Photo: Darren Howe.

Depressed prices have caused a rejig of National Livestock Reporting Service market reports to now include sheep and lambs sold from as low as $1/head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.