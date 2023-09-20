Depressed prices have caused a rejig of National Livestock Reporting Service market reports to now include sheep and lambs sold from as low as $1/head.
Previously NLRS market reports only included sheep and lambs from $10/head but the continued downward trend in the sheep meat space has caused a reshuffle to better align with the current market conditions.
Meat & Livestock Australia market information manager Stephen Bignell said the change was made in the interests of providing more accurate market reporting in the face of current pricing.
"There's been feedback that there's been an increasing amount in this category and we haven't been able to report on these animals, but there's been growing feedback that we need to," he said.
"We had parameters that sit in our database to ensure there's no outliers for data validation.
"So when mutton was going for $150, we didn't want data in there that was incorrect, so you put a floor on the data collection at $10 so mistakes couldn't be entered and to ensure the data is accurate.
"Now the market is actually operating at $10... we've watched it for the last few weeks and seen there's an increasing number of animals going for between $1 and $10, so we've been proactive and widened those parameters to ensure we're capturing those animals."
Mr Bignell said MLA didn't think a material amount of stock had been missed out of data under the previous $10/ head cap.
"It might be 1000 to 2000 sheep but that would actually make up four per cent of throughput... we wanted to make sure the service was being accurate and reflective of actual market conditions," he said.
MLA modelling suggests that the change, which came into affect on Monday, will not affect the indicators for trade lamb, heavy lamb or light lamb but could impact mutton, restocker lamb and Merino lamb.
"We don't envisage it impacting the indicators too much," Mr Bignell said.
"We will run comparisons on how these cheaper sheep flow through to the indicator and what the impact has been compared to if they weren't included.
"Commentary has included that there have been sheep sold for under $10, we've been including it how we can with these parameters... it just means people reading market reports will now see those animals reflected in those market reports.
"We'll just get a quantum of animals that are operating within that $1 to $10 space and it will show up in the market reports."
The main saleyards expected to be affected by the change are Bendigo, Dubbo and Katanning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.