Risk severe storms could be higher this season

Climatic outlooks often seem to be dominated by El Nino and La Nina events which describe sea surface temperature patterns and atmospheric responses over the Pacific. There is no doubt that these features are important, but we should not downplay the effect of patterns across the Indian Ocean.
A negative Indian Ocean Dipole can interact with Australian weather patterns to produce rain events in eastern and south eastern Australia from autumn to spring. However, a positive IOD reduces the chance of north west cloud bands which bring rain events to the south east states.
However, it also means greater than normal spring sunshine in north west Australia which is the heat engine area for much of the continent. An early season increase in temperatures there leads to an increased chance of bursts of hot, dry air drifting south east across the continent during spring and early summer, resulting in above average temperatures in the south east states along with below average rainfall.
This combination causes increased fire dangers in the east of the country. Another product of higher temperatures and decreased rainfall tends to result in a decrease in thunderstorms. However, the storms that do occur are often more severe and more likely to occur over eastern areas of NSW especially along the ranges and in the north east of the state, compared to La Nina years where storm activity may favour more inland areas.
Late October to mid-December is the favoured time for severe storms and at this stage it is too early to determine whether the patterns this year will favour this scenario but early indications are that the risk of hail in severe storms is a little higher this season than in recent years.
Longer term outlooks - those for more than six months to a few years ahead - remain experimental to some extent at the moment but are improving all the time. There are always conflicting ideas to contend with. For example, recent scientific research has indicated that future El Nino and La Nina events could last for up to three years. An international team of scientists has found that changes to the atmospheric circulation over the Pacific have implications for weather events which would mean that we see slower transitions between La Nina and El Nino.
According to the research, it is also more likely there will be a longer gap separating El Nino and La Nina, meaning dry El Nino years are less likely to be followed straight away by wet La Nina years as has occurred in the past. Despite this possibility, it is unlikely that we will see a repeat of the "wet" years of 2021 and 2022 for many years to come.
