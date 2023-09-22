Risk severe storms could be higher this season

Longer term outlooks - those for more than six months to a few years ahead - remain experimental to some extent at the moment but are improving all the time. There are always conflicting ideas to contend with. For example, recent scientific research has indicated that future El Nino and La Nina events could last for up to three years. An international team of scientists has found that changes to the atmospheric circulation over the Pacific have implications for weather events which would mean that we see slower transitions between La Nina and El Nino.