Grain Producers South Australia, the state's peak grain grower body, has issued a please explain to both the federal and state governments in the wake of the apparent pulling of funding for a $378 plant protein project.
Hopes were high last year that a consortium of Australian Plant Protein, TFI and AGT Foods, backed by $113 million of federal government funding and $65 million of state money would set up what would be one of the largest plant protein facilities in the world.
However, with a new government at the helm at the federal level there are doubts over whether the funding will be allocated, bringing the project into doubt.
GPSA chief executive Brad Perry said his organisation saw plant protein manufacturing as a valuable market for growers.
"The successful establishment of a plant-protein manufacturing sector in South Australia would not only diversify our economy but also contribute to our broader agricultural and trade objectives," he said.
"The initial announcement of this investment was met with great enthusiasm and anticipation, as it represents a significant opportunity for our state to emerge as a leader in the rapidly growing plant- protein industry."
"GPSA is seeking further information around Federal and State funding guarantees for this important project following reported concerns.
However, while there is doubt over the APP-led proposal, growers may have access to another plant protein market.
Tyson Hewett, Australian Grain Export, said the Dublin Integra Foods protein plant backed by his company was on track to be finished later this year.
He said it would be the first natural fractioning plant in South Australia and would take up to 15,000 tonnes of faba beans to make protein and starch products.
"Integra Foods protein plant is the latest value add addition from AGE and comes on the back of completing their new splitting and processing plant," he said.
"It further establishes AGE as the primary supporter of pulse growers in SA by continuing to evolve and re-invest back into the industry for the South Australian grower.".
The ambitious APP project was set to create up to 1345 construction jobs and 384 new direct manufacturing jobs by 2024 and support more than 8,500 new full-time positions in the supply chain and economy by 2034.
Once operational hopes were that it would generate up to $4 billion in exports by 2032, including to the US, south-east Asia and Europe.
