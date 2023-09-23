CLAAS Harvest Centre has entered the agricultural wheeled loader market with the Australian release of three models from the CLAAS TORION range.
The new models were on display at the recent AgQuip field days.
CLAAS has been manufacturing agricultural wheeled loaders and telehandlers in partnership with materials handling specialist Liebherr since 2018.
Product manager - materials handling Shane Barratt said the partnership brought together two leaders in their respective fields.
"These machines combine Liebherr's lengthy experience in construction and materials handling and CLAAS's expertise in powertrain management and the unique demands of agricultural environments," he said.
"The end results are high-performance machines that can efficiently, effortlessly and safely move materials across a range of distances and heights, often in constrained spaces.
"The TORION range spans 11 models across three series, three of which are available in Australia: the 1913, 1611 and 1611P.
"The 1913 has the extra power and lift capacity required for grain handling or filling large loader wagons, while the 1611 and 1611P models are medium-sized machines that are more suitable for silage clamps and materials handling."
The TORION 1913 has a fuel-efficient four-cylinder, seven-litre Liebherr engine that delivers a maximum output of 222 horsepower.
"Thanks to CLAAS' 'low-speed, high torque' powertrain concept, maximum torque is produced at just 1100 rpm and maximum power at 1150 rpm," Mr Barratt said.
"The dynamic powertrain management, which automatically adjusts the engine output to operating conditions, and the 'on demand' engine cooling system further reduce fuel consumption.
"This is linked to a proven, split-power CMATIC continuously variable transmission for smooth acceleration without losing traction or the need to shift gears.
"Combined with larger travel pumps and hydrostats for the VARIPOWER drive, this results in extremely smooth driving dynamics.
"The 1913 has a maximum tipping load of 12.5 tonnes when fully articulated and a maximum tipping height of 4.15 m. The maximum hydraulic output of 234l/min enables faster load cycles of just over five seconds."
The optional high-lift mast extends tipping height to 4.7 m.
In addition to a 10cm longer wheelbase, the higher operating weight of 18.5 tonnes provides optimum balance and stability.
The 1611 and 1611P are powered by a six-cylinder, 6.8 litre DPS engine that delivers a maximum output of 188 and 252hp, respectively. They have a maximum tipping load of 9.4 tonnes or 10.25 tonnes, respectively, when fully articulated and a maximum tipping height of 3.98m.
The optional high-lift masts boost tipping height to 4.52m.
The 1911 weighs in at 15.8 tonnes, while the 1911P is 600 kg lighter.
All three models feature Liebherr's 'Z-kinematic' system, which seamlessly jobs the lifting arms, hydraulic rams and pumps into a single operating system for smooth and efficient operation.
"Kinematics is the study of geometry in motion, a cross between physics and mathematics," Mr Barratt said.
"The 1611 and 1611P incorporate longer lifting arms, larger hydraulic rams and more powerful hydraulic pumps that significantly improve the lifting and holding power over the entire lifting range, allowing larger shovel volumes and heavier bale grabs.
"The working hydraulics allow the mast to be controlled with great precision and safety, while the automated lifting height, bucket return, lowering depth and tipping/shaking functions ensure quick and easy loading with minimal operator effort.
"All models can be equipped with a weighing device with additional memory and back-weighing function.
"The intuitive operating concept means even the most inexperienced operators become highly productive.
"Inside, the spacious cabs offers provide 360-degree visibility and plenty of smart functions to reduce fatigue on long working days."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.