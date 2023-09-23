Nothing can survive and thrive like Brahmans.
And this is why Brahmans are a strong and impressive base for the Hartley family's beef production at Injune.
John and Vikki Hartley and their daughter Sophie run three properties west of Injune, with the help of employees Ryan Boland and Terry Doonan.
The properties - Kinka, Bolonga and Silverleaf - make up 26,400 hectares, with a wonderful mix of country, including 17,000ha of brigalow and belah, 4700ha of box eucalyptus country, 1200ha of pine forest and 1300ha of range country.
Their eastern boundary is the Great Dividing Range, with the top of the mountain overlooking the Fitzroy Catchment.
Bolonga has been owned by the Hartley family since 1980.
Kinka was purchased in 1999 and Silverleaf in 2019, and since the beginning, they have run grey and red Brahmans.
Mrs Hartley said they also run two separate single-sire herds - a red and a grey.
These are used as replacement Brahman breeders, as well as keeping some of the bulls for their own use.
"We originally bought heifers from the Rocky All Star Sale and now return our own heifers back into these two herds," Mrs Hartley said.
Their reasons for running Brahmans are simple.
"It's the liveability of the Brahmans in the hard times that I like," Sophie said.
"They are excellent mothers. They are tough, they will go out and browse to find their own feed.
"They will always look after their calf.
"Their crossability is incredible. You can put any breed over them and you will get an amazing product.
"We only ever buy purebred bulls to cross with the Brahmans.
"We are tick-free, but we do get buffalo fly, so we need tropical content to handle the heat and walk out distances from water."
The focus in their females is to keep a larger frame.
"When we're choosing a heifer and drafting them up, we look for a larger frame and a nice head," Sophie said.
When they are choosing bulls, they firstly look for a tidy pizzle.
"Because we do use hormonal growth promotants (HGPs), we need them to have a tidy underline," Sophie said.
"We need good feet and a lot of bone."
They also steer clear of polled Brahmans.
"We need the bone to carry the meat that we get paid for at the end. They have to be pretty special and tick a lot of boxes for us to choose a polled bull," Sophie said.
"Figures-wise we look for fertility, temperament and eye muscle area (EMA)."
Bulls are usually sourced at Brahman Week.
"We like to walk through the sale draft, have a look and mark out whatever catches our eye," Mr Hartley said.
"Over three days there is plenty of choice to find bulls to suit your herd. There is a great variety up there and you can compare the bulls over the three days."
The Hartley family has used Charolais bulls in the past, but more recently has moved towards using Angus bulls to breed beautiful crossbred cattle.
They prefer to use Texas Angus stud bulls because of their ability to adjust to the country.
"They are good foragers, never come to us overfed and will do well in a dry time," Mr Hartley said.
They also run a Hereford herd, which came with Silverleaf when it was purchased.
The Hereford cows are joined to an Angus bull for their first calf, and then joined to grey Brahman bulls for their second calf.
The Hereford breeders are then returned to Hereford bulls for the rest of their life.
All bulls are vet checked and semen tested each year before joining.
Their 1400 breeders are joined from early December, or whenever the season breaks, until around June.
"We work on a weaning rate from what we join to what we wean, and we like a weaning rate of around 85 per cent," Mr Hartley said.
Mostly their retained heifers are Brahmans.
"We have at times kept some of the Brangus heifers. To keep her she would have to have a good Brangus trait," Mrs Hartley said.
Their pure grassfed Brahman and crossbred bullocks, spayed heifers and aged cows are sold directly to JBS through agent Damien Gould.
"We've sold 1000 head in July and August," Mr Hartley said.
"The steers averaged 415 kilograms dressed with four teeth and 15 millimetres of fat.
"The spayed heifers were 347kg dressed with four teeth and 17mm of fat."
Brahmans will continue to be a feature for the Hartley family in the future.
"We need to keep the Brahman cow," Sophie said.
