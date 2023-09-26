No matter what, Allan Williams will always return to Brahmans.
And as the seventh generation of the family to run the expansive Riverside property near Nebo, it is clear that when the Williams family starts something, they will stick with it.
Mr Williams and his wife Jeanette run their cattle operation with their son Charles and daughter Claire.
Brahmans have been a constant feature for decades on the family's 80,937 hectares, which is spread across five family-owned properties near Nebo - Riverside, Broadmeadow, Burton Downs, Red Hill and Olive Downs.
The properties have been in the family since 1860, while Brahmans have been grazing its paddocks since 1970.
"Allan has always loved Brahmans - he started looking after the property when he was around 16," Mrs Williams said.
Allan worked side-by-side with his father, fencing expansive paddocks into smaller ones to make managing cattle easier.
Mr Williams said Brahmans brought many advantages that couldn't be topped.
"They're very intelligent, tick-free, tough, with a clean coat," Mr Williams said.
"They can walk so well, and in droughts they are survivors.
"Our weaners are very well trained and they never forget it.
"People always say Brahman meat is tough - but I don't agree with that. It's just a myth."
Their 7000-head herd is mainly made up of Brahman, Droughtmaster and Brangus breeders, which are joined to Brahman bulls.
For their stud, they have single sire herds of red and grey Brahmans.
Amongst the mountain ranges that run through the properties there are sprinklings of open downs country, as well as brigalow, soft scrub, lancewood and bendee country.
There is also plenty of good buffel country.
They source bulls from a number of Brahman studs, including Kenilworth stud, Mount Coolon.
"If Allan goes to a sale and sees a good bull, he gives it his best efforts to buy it," Mrs Williams said.
"They have been breeding pollies for so long, and that's what we are aiming for.
"Dehorning knocks the cattle around the most. Pollies are also better for transport, and it makes it quicker when you are branding not having to dehorn too.
"The way the world is going, if you've got polled cattle you're going to be ahead if rules change."
They have also bought from Big Country and Gold City Brahman sales.
"With Big Country, because it is in Charters Towers, you are going to get bulls that are bred in country that is similar to us," she said.
"They don't seem to be pampered. You can usually bring them home and give them a couple of weeks in the yards, and then they can go out and start working."
When choosing a bull, good conformation is a must.
"We look for good length and temperament, " Mr Williams said.
"We want good feet pointing straight ahead and good hind legs. We also want the right amount of bone and a nice head."
Some single-sire mobs are joined year-round, while in some commercial mobs the bulls are taken out for a set joining.
Mobs are brought in twice a year to mark and wean calves.
The Williams family will keep the tops of the heifers as replacement breeders.
"We look for good temperament, and pollies. We like to keep a line of polled cattle with polled bulls. We want a good frame and coat," he said.
The Williams family's herd is EU accredited, so there is always a home for their weaners.
"All our fats go to Teys in Rockhampton," Mrs Williams said.
"If we have store cattle, they go to CQLX at Gracemere.
"Recently we sold 700 steers at Gracemere and they topped the sale. They were a beautiful line of red steers."
One thing is certain - Brahman cattle will play a big part in the Williams family's herd in the future.
"We are always working on getting better, and going forward. Brahmans will be a big part of that," Mrs Williams said.
